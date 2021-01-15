Basnaw obit

Robert Lynn Basnaw Jr., age 50, passed from this life Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Wayne County, Michigan on June 23, 1970 to Robert Lynn Basnaw Sr. and Carol Schroeder. Robert was a carpenter by trade and was proud of serving in the United States Marines.

He was preceded in death by his father; Robert Lynn Basnaw Sr. and his grandsons; Joseph (Jo-Jo) Basnaw and Elijah Joseph Basnaw.

He is survived by his son; Robert Basnaw and wife Taylor, his daughter; Sophia Basnaw, one sister; Brenda Basnaw, two grandsons; Nathaniel and Zechariah and one niece; Carol Bruner and husband Jeb.

Memorialization by cremation. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.