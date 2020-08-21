Bartholomew obit

Mr. Thomas Carl Bartholomew, age 57, of Bonifay, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home in Bonifay.

Born Saturday, August 25, 1962 in Ft. Riley, Kansas, he was the son of the late Lee Bartholomew and the late Margaret Elizabeth Wurfel Bartholomew.

Surviving are son, Tommy Bartholomew of Monroe, NC, daughter, Kimberly Raybon of Panama City, FL, brother, Curtis Lee Bartholomew and wife Cindee of Dothan, AL, sister, Christa Ann Bartholomew of Evans, GA; 1 grandson, Grayson Lee Bartholomew, half sister, Beverly Bartholomew of Dunedin, FL, niece Summer Nicole Hunter and husband David of North Augusta, SC, nephews, Balin Bartholomew Clark of Evans, GA and Ben Bartholomew of Dothan, AL and Henry Bartholomew of Dothan, AL, great nieces Sophie Ann Hunter and Ava Faith Hunter both of North Augusta, SC, cousins, Susan Judah of Bonifay, FL and Michael Paterson of Bonifay, FL.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.