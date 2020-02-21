Barrentine obit

Mrs. Daisy Barrentine, 76, of Marianna died Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

Daisy was born in Marianna, Florida on April 1, 1943. She worked at Sunland for more than 30 years. She loved her family and God!

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. Barrentine, and son, Rodney Barrentine, as well as her mother, Pearl Jackson.

Daisy is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Barrentine of Maryland and Sandy Philips of Florida; nine grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, as well as family and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Dr. Shawn Buice officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.