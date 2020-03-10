Barrentine obit

Johnnie Ruth Barrentine, 86, of Marianna passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday March 8, 2020.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and better known as Nanny to her family and so many others that she loved as if they were her own. Her love of picking and canning fruits and vegetables benefited any one who came through her door. Nanny had a love for flowers and gardening; her diligent work was displayed across the front of her porch for everyone to see. Her love for her family and friends was evident, as she made that known through the collection of photos that filled her walls of her home.

Her personality was the kind that made you instantly fall in love with her. She would keep you up-to-date on all of the town news and she had a way to keep everyone on their toes. Her smile would brighten up a room and she made sure no one left her house hungry. Nanny previously worked off and on at the Campus Inn and spent many years ensuring everyone had perfectly fitted clothes that were wrinkle free. She will be deeply missed but the stories and life lessons that she shared will live on for generations to come.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LB Barrentine; sons, Jimmy Barrentine and Larry Barrentine; parents, John and Ruth Anderson; brothers, Robert Anderson, Arthur Anderson, and Ernest Anderson; sisters, Betty Hughes, Marie Worrell, and Gladys Anderson; extended family, Mary and Elwin Fears.

Survivors include two sons, David Barrentine and Rex Barrentine (Julie); grandchildren, Keely Elmore (Eddie), Lauralee Barrentine-Vause (Brad), Brooke Jett (Kenny), Jesse Barrentine, Colby Barrentine, Bailee Barrentine, Chad Fears (Holli), Ashley Cumbie (Brandon) and Jordan Stone; brothers, Early Anderson, Charles Anderson, James Anderson, and Jr. Anderson; sister, Edna Forrester; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Gino Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.