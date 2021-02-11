Barnes obit

Delores Virginia Barnes, age 75, of Marianna, Florida died Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

She was born to Coy and Virginia Barnes on January 25, 1946. After living her life in a body that was riddled with sickness and brokenness, Delores is finally free to soar to the heavens, into the arms of Jesus. We know she is finally walking and dancing freely, in a completely healed body.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Coy and Virginia Grantham Barnes; and baby brother, Donnie Wayne Barnes.

Survived by four siblings, Gloria B. Powell, her sister and guardian, sister, Bobbie Jo Jay (John), of Andalusia, Alabama; brother, Tommy E.J. Barnes (Carolyn), of Chipley, Florida, brother Johnny N. Barnes, of Panama City, Florida; along with several nieces and nephews and other extended family.

The family of Ms. Barnes would like to especially thank the loving and caring staff of Parkview House at Sunland who loved and cared for her over 55 years as if she were their very own family and during her last few weeks, the staff at Connally Manor, where they loved and cared for her until she left for heaven.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Salem Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Roberts officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions may be given to the Parkview House at Sunland Marianna.