Barfield obit

Stacey Allen Barfield, age 52 of Panama City, Florida passed from this life on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident.

Stacey was born on August 21, 1968 in Panama City, Florida to Benny Barfield and Linda Gay Barfield. Stacey was a self-employed welder and he was of the Christian faith. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending quality time with his children. Stacey was well known for his outgoing personality (he loved to goof off) and also his unconditional love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his father: Benny Barfield; son in law: Howard Irwin Jr.

Stacey is also preceded in death by his mother: Linda Gay Barfield; brother: Tracey Adam Barfield; sister-in-law: Christy Barfield, all of whom passed away due to the same automobile accident.

He is survived by his daughters: Tiffany Irwin of Panama City, Florida, Brittany Meeks of Fountain, Florida, Lindsey Barfield (Joey Couick) of Panama City, Florida, Paige Barfield of Panama City, Florida; sister: Adina Gayle Barfield Strickland (Pete Holley Jr.); grandchildren: Alexus Welch, Grace Irwin, Jaxson Irwin, Vincent Meeks, Liam Jackson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

A Funeral Service will be held to honor the lives of Stacey, Linda, and Tracey at 11AM Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Sis. Sandy Yates officiating. Interment will follow in Double Pond Cemetery in Wausau, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8PM Monday, February 15, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church.