Barfield obit

Tracey Adam Barfield, age 48 of Panama City, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident.

Tracey was born on November 8, 1972 in Panama City, Florida to Benny Barfield and Linda Gay Barfield. He worked as a commercial fisherman and he was of the Christian faith. Tracey enjoyed listening to music, weight lifting, gardening, and spending time with his beloved mother. Family was the most important thing in his life; he loved his wife and family more than anything in the world.

He was preceded in death by his father: Benny Barfield; son: Wesley Barfield.

Tracey was also preceded in death by his mother: Linda Gay Barfield; wife: Christy Barfield; brother: Stacey Barfield, all of whom passed away due to the same automobile accident.

He is survived by his sister: Adina Gayle Barfield Strickland (Pete Holley Jr.); granddaughter: Mary Jane Barfield; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

A Funeral Service will be held to honor the lives of Tracey, Linda, and Stacey at 11AM Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Sis. Sandy Yates officiating. Interment will follow in Double Pond Cemetery in Wausau, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8PM Monday, February 15, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church.