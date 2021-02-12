Barfield obit

Linda Gay Barfield, age 68 of Panama City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident.

Linda was born on March 11, 1952 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae McKinney. Linda was the true representation of a southern woman; she enjoyed growing various types of fruit trees, canning, and quilting. In her spare time, she loved being in the outdoors: fishing and camping; but most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved with all of her heart. Linda was of the Christian faith and she loved the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae Gay; husbands: Benny Barfield, LD “PeeWee” Nelson; brothers: Floyd Gay Jr., John Wayne Gay, Tommy Gay; sisters: Lois Lamb, Frankie Molinaro; grandson: Wesley Barfield.

Linda is also preceded in death by her sons: Stacey Allen Barfield, Tracey Adam Barfield; daughter-in-law: Christy Barfield, all of whom passed away due to the same automobile accident.

She is survived by her daughter: Adina Gayle Barfield Strickland (Pete Holley Jr.); brothers: Stevie Gay, George Gay; sisters: Helen Nowhlin, Marie Pettis, Pat Aufenthie, Joann Hare, Barbara Goodman, Ramona Phillips, Betty Sue Pruett; grandchildren: Tiffany Irwin, Brett Reddick (Felisha), Brittany Meeks, Lindsey Barfield, Caitlyn Bell (Jovani), Paige Barfield; great-grandchildren: Alexus Welch, Harmony Reddick, Grace Irwin, Jaxson Irwin, Aubree Bell, Noah Bell, Vincent Meeks, Liam Jackson, Meribelle Reddick, Mary Jane Barfield; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

A Funeral Service will be held to honor the lives of Linda, Tracey, and Stacey at 11AM Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Sis. Sandy Yates officiating. Interment will follow in Double Pond Cemetery in Wausau, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8PM Monday, February 15, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church.