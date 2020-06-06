Barefield obit

Margie Welch Barefield, age 84, passed away on June 4, 2020 in Geneva, AL.

She was born on November 15, 1935 to the late Logan Atlee Welch and Catherine Jane Welch. She finished Nursing School September 4, 1956 at Germantown Dispensary and Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA and married her soul mate, James W. Barefield on January 16, 1957. She loved her family and Jesus. She enjoyed her career as a Nurse working with The Department Of Children and Families before she moved on to the Holmes County Health Department, where she worked most of her career and eventually retired as the Nursing Supervisor on December 31, 1997, after 33 years of service. She was a member of The Bonifay United Methodist Church for 45 years before moving her membership to Geneva UMC in 2005.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James W Barefield. She is survived by 2 daughters, Debbie Griffin (Ben Griffin) of Brockville, AR and Christi B Bynum (Steve Bynum Jr) of Geneva. AL, 6 grandchildren, Summer Driggers, Heather Mayo, Kurt Ellis, Rachel Griffin, Garrett Bynum and Jackson Bynum, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest in the City of Bonifay Cemetery in a private family graveside ceremony directed by Sims Funeral Home.