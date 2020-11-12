Bankston obit

Mrs. Marsha Jean Bankston, age 69, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 10, 2020 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

She was born June 10, 1951 in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Mrs. Bankston was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Peets, her mother, Thelma Helvi Viola Silver Peets, her husband, Joseph Bankston, Sr., a great-granddaughter, Amelia Bankston and eleven siblings.

Mrs. Bankston is survived by one son, Joseph Bankston and wife Tammy of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Robin Cook of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Tarrance Cook and wife, Ciara, J.D. Bankston and wife Simone, Thomas Cook, Ariel Bankston, and Matthew Bankston; two great-grandchildren, Alec and Severus.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.