Banks obit

Edna Earl Banks, 93, of Marianna, FL went home to be with the LORD on Monday, June 8, 2020.

She was born on October 11, 1926 in Jackson County to Gus Hamilton and Rossie Carpenter Hamilton. Edna was a homemaker and loved gardening and flowers.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Banks; and sons, Ralph “Billy” Banks, Jr., and Bruce Earl Banks.

Survivors include her daughters, Wanda Sue Dudley, Barbara Ann Craycraft, Debbie Chambliss (Andy), Sarah Nell Bland; and daughter-in-law, Ima Jean Banks; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Carpenter Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.