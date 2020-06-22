Ballard obit

Mr. Robert Eugene Ballard, age 51, of Bonifay, Florida passed away June 19, 2020 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

He was born August 30, 1968 in Andalusia, Alabama.

Robert was preceded by his father, Robert Ballard, his mother, Mary Annie Hudson Ballard and one uncle, Billy Hudson.

Robert is survived by one uncle, Hillory M. Hudson and wife Valerie of Bonifay, FL; two aunts, Virginia Susan Stevenson of Bonifay, FL and Luvern Hudson of Bonifay, FL; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and extended family.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.