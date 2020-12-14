Balkcom named to All-State Band

Athletes aren’t the only ones practicing for months on end for statewide recognition. From band camp to holiday concerts and at nearly every school day or sporting event in between, you can find student musicians honing their craft.

For Chipley High School’s Trevor Balkcom, all that hard work earned a spot in the 2021 Florida Bandmasters Association All-State Honor Band. The trombone player was chosen for the honor based on his musical accomplishments, and a virtual audition process. In a normal year, the nearly 100 Florida students chosen to perform with this ensemble would converge in Tampa in January for three days of rehearsal culminating in a performance at the Florida Music Education Association’s annual conference. Unfortunately, the pandemic has cancelled this year’s event, but plans are in place to provide virtual opportunities for the All-State students, including master classes taught by nationally-recognized professionals in each instrument, sessions with college professors about band opportunities beyond high school, and more.

According to CHS Band Director Richard Davenport, this is the second time that Balkcom has been selected for this honor. He performed with last year’s Honor Band in January of 2020. “I’m glad that Trevor was fortunate to experience performing at All-State last January, and this year’s virtual events will just add to his musical experience,” said Davenport.

Trevor will graduate from Chipley High School in May, where he’s been a student athlete as well as an outstanding trombonist and student leader in the “Spirit of the Tiger” Band. In addition to being named to the All-State Band, he has been in several district and regional Honor Bands, and has twice earned a Superior rating on solo trombone performances at the District and State levels. Balkcom aspires to study Music Education at Troy University after graduation from CHS. “I am honored to represent CHS and my community as an All-State Band member again this year,” said the senior. “I thank God for the abilities He’s given me to make music, and my family for supporting me in everything I do.”

Trevor is the son of Derick Balkcom and Jessica Nicholson of Chipley. He will participate in the virtual all-state band events in January 2021, in between playing varsity basketball games for the Chipley Tigers.