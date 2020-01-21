Baker obit

Mrs. Josephine Mary Baker, age 87, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 18, 2020 at Washington Rehab and Nursing in Chipley, Florida.

She was born August 23, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts and was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Wayne Baker.

Mrs. Baker is survived by her son, Joseph Baker and Charlene Adkins of Bonifay, FL; six grandchildren, Korin Isaacs, Kelly Thomas, Jamie Baker, Joseph Thompson, Krista Elliott, Christopher Adkins and 24 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization was by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.