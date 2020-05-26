Baker obit

Mrs. Maxie Ward Baker, age 87, of Westville, Florida died May 25, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

She was born July 19, 1932 in Punta Gorda, Florida to the late Rufus Maxwell ‘R.M.’ Ward and Mae Elizabeth Simmons Ward.

In addition to her parents, Maxie was preceded in death by one son, Michael Ward Baker and a grandson, Dylan Baker.

Maxie worked for the Florida Department of Revenue and retired after 30 years of service as an accountant. She enjoyed being a part of sorority clubs and groups while living in Tallahassee, Florida. Maxie was an excellent cook, enjoyed her flowers gardens and crossword puzzles. Being with family was her favorite activity.

Mrs. Baker is survived by one son, Wade A. Baker of Westville, FL; one sister, Betty Sue Ward of Westville, FL; one brother, Raymond M. Ward of Westville, FL; two grandsons, Joshua Ward Baker and Timothy Mitchell Smith; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at Old Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.