Baine obit

Mrs. Ella Lee Baine, age 85 of Westville, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home in Westville.

Born Monday, May 20, 1935 in Westville, she was the daughter of the late Make Gillis and the late Mattie Benton Gillis.

Surviving are sons, Earl Stafford and wife Wanda of Bonifay, Pete Stafford and wife Jeanine of Westville, Wayne Stafford and wife Rhonda of Westville, Wilmer Stafford and wife Tami of Westville, and Jeffery Stafford of Westville, daughters, Murl Bruce and husband Steve of Live Oak, Brenda Jackson and husband Tony of Westville, and Amy Bowers and husband Chey of Westville, brother, Jimmy Gillis of Westville, 24 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Mt. Pleasant Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Eric Gillis officiating. Interment was in Campground Cemetery, Westville, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.