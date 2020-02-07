Bailey obit

O. Sam Bailey, 75 of Graceville, FL passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Sam, affectionately known to many as “Sammy” was the son of O.S. and Opal Williford Bailey. He was a 1963 graduate of Graceville High School. Sam joined the U. S. Air Force after graduation. He returned to Graceville and opened Bailey Lumber and Supply and a few years later opened Bailey Wood Preserving. Sam was knowledgeable in all your building needs and he truly loved his community supporting it in every way. He was an avid Alabama fan, “Roll Tide”!

A Celebration of His Life will be 10 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Dr. Tom Kinchen officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted or family request memorials be made to the Baptist College of Florida 5400 College Drive Graceville, Florida 32440.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Diane Kunde Bailey, parents O.S. and Opal Bailey, one sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Billy Joe Merritt.

He is survived by two sons Brett Bailey and wife Tammy, Graceville, Rob Hinson and wife Cyndee, Slocomb, AL; one daughter Amy Hinson, Panama City, FL; mother-in-law Harriett Kunde; brother-in-law Vann Kunde and wife Susan, Marianna, FL; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.