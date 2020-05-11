Baguzis obit

Aldona Maria Baguzis, age 78 of Panama City, Florida passed away on May 8, 2020 at the Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Aldona was born on January 5, 1942 in Olpe, Germany to Paulina Deveikis. She loved music and was a good singer. Aldona lived a tough life, but through all of the trials she faced, her love for Jesus never waivered. She was strongly devoted to her Catholic faith, and her adoration for Jesus was evident in her daily life.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Paulina Deveikis; husband: Joseph Baguzis; brother: Stasys Bernotas.

She is survived by her son: Stanley Baguzis of Michigan; daughter: Donna Baguzis of Panama City, Florida; grandchildren: Sandra Zapata, Sean Baguzis, Zachary Baguzis, Ellie Baguzis, Megan Baguzis, Madeline Baguzis; great-grandchild: Kaira Zapata.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends one-hour prior at the church: 1664 Main Street Chipley, Florida.