Badges for Life turnout

The official numbers from yesterday’s Badges for Life Covid-19 convalescent plasma and blood drive are in, and there was a great response from our caring and giving community.

This was the first ever Badges for Life event hosted by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. They collected 37 units, and of those 37 units, 8 units were Convalescent Plasma Units. Considering that OneBlood had to reduce the number of people allowed on their donation bus out of Covid-19 precautions, this is an amazing number of units for a six-hour time span.

The HCSO thanks everyone who so generously came out to the bus.