Backlund obit

Richard Alan Backlund, age 50, of Alford, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Richard was born December 27, 1970 in Hinsdale, IL to Alan R. and Deborah Backlund. Richard moved to Pompano Beach, FL in 1973 and worked for his father as a plasterer in his teenage years. He continued his career in construction working on heavy equipment, plumbing, and electrical jobs. Richard later moved to Alford, FL where he enjoyed being with his family and spending time at the beach.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nathan and Virginia England and Paul and Violet Backlund.

Richard is survived by his son, Blake Backlund; daughter, Krystin Backlund both of Pompano Beach, FL; parents, Allan and Deborah Backlund; aunt, Elaine Meldrum of Bolingbrook, IL; great aunt, Dorothy Workmen of Palos Hills, IL; and cousin, Phillip Johanson of Marseilles, IL.

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.