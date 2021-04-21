Mrs. Gail Christine Babb, age 55, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 19, 2021 at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

She was born January 13, 1966 in Madera, California.

Mrs. Babb is survived by her husband of 30 years, Shawn Wayne Babb of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Stacey Marsh and husband Ronald Prater of Bonifay, FL and Lacey Babb of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Alexander Marsh, Zaiden Marsh, Aaliyah Marsh, and Rylee Prater; six siblings, Anga Smith McFarland, Doris Smith, Richard Smith, Randy Smith, Ronnie Smith, and Donnie Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with a celebration of life at a later time. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.