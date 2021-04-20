Ayers obit

Phillip Dale Ayers, 69, of Fountain, FL, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 peacefully at his home.

Phillip was born in Panama City, FL, on September 13, 1951 to the late John David Ayers and Mary Estelle Calloway. Phillip worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed his job to the fullest. He set the record at Gulf Asphalt for moving the most loads in a day with his heavy equipment. Phillip had a passion for farming, loved playing games, watching television, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was an all-around hardworking man.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, John David Ayers and Mary Estelle Calloway; sister, Mary Estelle Thorn; and his brothers, Donald David Ayers and Timothy Ronald Ayers.

Phillip is survived by his brother, William Homer Ayers and wife, Nancy of Clarksville, FL; sisters, Linda Sue Burch of Marianna, FL, Rose McKay Burg and husband, Henry of Altha, FL, and Velma Juanita Burkett and husband, Jose of Webb, AL.

There are no services planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.