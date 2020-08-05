August meetings for CareerSource Chipola

CareerSource Chipola will hold the following meetings in the month of August 2020:

(1) Executive Committee Meeting

August 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM (CT)

Call 561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 448 133 837# when prompted.

(2) Board Meeting

August 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM (CT)

Call 561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 312 613 6# when prompted.

Individuals wishing to participate in the meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lauren Morris at the CareerSource Chipola office at (850) 633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 711.