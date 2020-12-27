Atwell obit

Earnie Lamar Atwell, 84 of Sneads, FL, went home to Heaven on December 25, 2020.

He was born in Altha to the late Malcom and Faustine Stephens Atwell on November 8, 1936.

He worked many years at Daffins and later at the State of Florida Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida.

He loved his Lord and church family, especially his daughter, grandchildren, whom he helped raise and great grandchildren. He loved to watch racing at the drag strip and enjoyed when his grandson participated in racing. He loved to pass out peppermint candy to everyone and a smile.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 32 years, Joyce Atwell; brothers: Robert Gurney Atwell, Gene Atwell and Billy Wayne Atwell.

He is survived by his only child (caregiver) Terri Ann Atwell Williams (Almer) of Sneads, Florida; 3 grandchildren: Millissa Allen (Jerry) of Dothan, Alabama, Charlie Conrad (Jessie) of Sneads, Florida and Ike Conrad of Chunchula, Alabama; 9 great grandchildren: Macy, Jordyn and Jerra Allen, Jackson and Zackary Conrad and Emma, Aaliyah, Isaac and Aubree Conrad.

Graveside services will be held 2PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Sunny Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church cemetery with Pastors Jimmy Wright and Almer Williams officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.