Attempted traffic stop leads to chase

A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit followed by a short foot chase in Washington County.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white Toyota Tacoma near Orange Hill Rd. and Clayton Rd. changing lanes and traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle turned into an abandoned residence and continued through the rear of the property exiting onto Farrell Nelson Rd. As the deputy narrowed in on the subject the pursuit continued onto Sunday Rd. and then Horne PL. The driver soon vacated the vehicle and continued on foot. Within minutes, the subject, 42-year-old, Wendel Seaman of Graceville, FL, was taken into custody.

Seaman was booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and driving while license is suspended or revoked.