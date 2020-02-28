Atkins obit

Janet Wynn Atkins, 61 of Caryville, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home in Caryville.

Born Thursday, June 5, 1958 in Bartow, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Lee Wynn and the late Dorothy Spears Wynn.

Surviving is her husband Steven Atkins of Caryville, FL, daughters, Jessica Jones and husband Daniel of Caryville, FL and Jennifer Parrish and husband Johnny of Bonifay, FL, sisters, Cynthia Sigmon of Summerfield, FL and Denise Wynn of Eagle Lake, FL; 3 grandchildren, Kaiden Jones, Kaia Jones, Rayleigh Parrish.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Truly missed but not forgotten.