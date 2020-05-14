Ashley obit

Camille Davis Ashley went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Southeast Health Hospital. The daughter of Clayton and Virginia Davis, she was born October 31, 1948.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Walter George Ashley of the home, daughter Teresa Newman Wallace and husband Ronnie Wallace of Jacksonville NC, son Robert Steven Newman of Arcadia, FL, daughter Jennifer Marie Ham of Dothan, AL and daughter Margaret Ashley Cordes of Chipley, FL.

Preceded in death by her sister Sharon Davis Carter, she is also survived by her sister Susan Davis Proske, brother Emery Clayton Davis Jr., brother David Daniel Davis, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in addition to the countless friends.

A loving Wife, Mother, Sister, and Friend. Camille spent her life unselfishly serving others. Proudly serving in the U.S. Army, she was committed to community service and dedicated to the Christian outreach programs through Blue Lake Baptist Church where she had been a member for many years.

A Memorial Service was held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 12 at Blue Lake Baptist Church, 1405 Blue Lake Rd, Chipley, FL.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

