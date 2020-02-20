Arrive Alive Tour to visit local high schools

The Arrive Alive Tour® from UNITE will visit:

Chipley High School, 1545 Brickyard Rd, Chipley on Thursday, February 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vernon High School, 3232 Moss Hill Rd, Vernon on Friday, February 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour® is the nation’s number-one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country. The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated. The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real life consequences.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour works with highway safety offices, government agencies, U.S. military bases, corporations, communities, colleges, and high schools throughout the nation to bring this life changing event with the mission of changing these dangerous driving behaviors and saving lives. If you have any questions or for more information, please call Matt Luther at 888.436.3394 ext. 2086.