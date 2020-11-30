Arnold obit

Betty Sue Harris Arnold, 89, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She was born December 4, 1930, in Slocomb, Alabama. Betty lived several places in South Alabama and North Florida throughout her life. She worked as a school secretary in Ozark and owned the Western Auto in Brundidge, AL, but spent the bulk of her career at JC Penney’s in Dothan, AL and Jacksonville, FL. She loved to sing, and her beautiful voice was often heard in church choirs and local community affairs.

Mrs. Arnold was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey Arnold; parents, Ralph and Lois Harris; brother, James Lewis Harris; sisters, Jeanette Harris and Judy Cullifer, and one great-grandchild, Colton Weeks.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Moore of Ozark, AL; son, Zack Arnold (Juanita) of Marianna, FL; grandchildren, Michael Moore (Angie), David Moore (Colleen), Aaron Arnold (Stacey), and Jessa Weeks; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday December 5, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, AL 36350 with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.