April TDC special meeting

The Washington County Tourist Development Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10am at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. All meetings are open to the public. Anyone is welcome to join the meeting via the provided Zoom information.

Topic: TDC Special Meeting – April 8th

Time: Apr 8, 2021 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/98425264527?pwd=Y2k5Q2xMOUZ5TXc3Q04raHFFUGVuQT09

Meeting ID: 984 2526 4527

Passcode: 930072

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,98425264527#,,,,*930072# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,98425264527#,,,,*930072# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 984 2526 4527