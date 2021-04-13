April 12 School Board meeting

All items passed when the Washington County School Board met Monday, April 12.

The Board recognized W.A.V.E. student winners who competed in the Special Olympic area games in Crestview on April 3. They will be moving on to compete in Regional Special Olympics on May 1 in Navarre at Navarre High School. The winners are listed below:

Shania Price: 1st Tennis Ball Throw – 1st 50m Run Yazmin Courtney: 1st Tennis Ball Throw – 3rd 50m Run Safeara Toole: 2nd Softball Throw – 2nd 50m Run Miranda Otto: 1st Softball Throw – 1st 100m Walk Henry Creamer: 1st Softball Throw – 1st 50m Walk Connor O’Quinn: 2nd Softball Throw – 1st 100m Walk

Head Coach Amos Spires, Assistant Coaches Sheryl Capps, and Karen Redman

The Board also recognized Elizabeth Arnold, Director of Assessment and Accountability, who will be retiring on June 30, 2021. Arnold has served over 25 years of outstanding leadership and dedicated services to the Washington County School District.