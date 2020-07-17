Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Approval of $75 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund Dollars for Property Owners, Renters and Homeowners Affected by COVID-19

Apopka, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) Board of Directors unanimously approved the release of $75 million to local governments to assist Floridians in need of rental and mortgage assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Governor DeSantis made available $250 million, of which $120 million will be sent to local governments to provide rental and mortgage assistance program. The $75 million approved today is the first release of the funding to local governments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused profound disruption to families throughout the state,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is my hope that these funds and the rest of the $250 million will provide some level of relief to individuals who—through no fault of their own—are now having difficulty making ends meet.”

The $75 million includes allocations to many local governments in Florida, but the Governor travelled to the City of Apopka to highlight Orange County’s allocation of $7.3 million.

For a full list of the allocations, click HERE.

“As Floridians continue to struggle with the negative economic impacts of COVID-19, Florida Housing remains committed to providing renters and homeowners with housing assistance,” said Trey Price, Executive Director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation. “We are proud to stand with the Governor to ensure affordable housing remains a top priority, and that families have the necessary assistance to remain in their homes during these difficult times.”

$120 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund for Impacted Homeowners and Renters

Impacted homeowners and renters can apply for the following assistance through a local State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program housing office:

Rental and mortgage assistance payments for persons who experienced a hardship that prevents them from making these payments;

Emergency Repair; and

Rehabilitation and New Construction related specifically to a need caused by the COVID-19 emergency.

Click here for more information on the program and how to start the process. Florida Housing encourages homeowners and renters impacted by the pandemic to visit the website. Also, the toll-free Coronavirus Relief Fund for Impacted Homeowners and Renters Information Line 1-888-362-7885 will be available starting Monday, July 20th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for those who would like to speak with a representative.