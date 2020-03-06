Applications available for Officers Memorial Scholarships

HOLMES COUNTY – Sheriff John Tate would like to remind Holmes County’s graduating seniors and their families that applications for the 2020 Officers Memorial Scholarships are now available.

These one-time $1,000 scholarships are awarded in memory of Sheriff Daniel Brownell, Reserve Deputy Joe Bill Galloway, Deputy Lonny Lee Lindsey, and Holmes Correctional Institution Colonel Gregory Malloy, all Holmes County law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

To be eligible, applicants must be a graduating senior of a Holmes District School who is also seeking a career in law enforcement (including as a game warden or correctional officer), or as an emergency responder (paramedic, firefighter, EMT, etc.)

“We are proud to offer these scholarships in memory of these four fallen law enforcement officers,” says Holmes County Sheriff John Tate. “Not only is this a small way to honor their service and remember their sacrifice, it is a way to help support the future of public safety.”

Scholarships are funded through events such as concealed carry classes and other fundraising efforts by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. Applicants and recipients will be reviewed and selected by an outside committee comprised of individuals who represent the families of these fallen heroes.

One scholarship will be awarded to a Holmes County School District graduating member of the Class of 2020 at each school’s respective Senior Awards event as follows:

• Daniel Brownell Memorial Scholarship: Holmes County High School • Joe Bill Galloway Memorial Scholarship: Poplar Springs High School • Lonny Lee Lindsey Memorial Scholarship: Bethlehem High School • Gregory Guy Malloy Memorial Scholarship: Ponce de Leon High School

To apply, students may see their school counselor, print the application from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, or pick up an application at the Sheriff’s Office at 211 Oklahoma Street in Bonifay. Submission deadline is May 1.