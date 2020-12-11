Applications available for FWC’s 2020-21 High School Fishing Program

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) 2020-21 High School Fishing Program offers high school fishing clubs or teams the opportunity to apply for the Florida Sport Fish Restoration R3 Fishing Grant. This grant program is focused on recruiting new anglers to ensure the future of fishing in Florida. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program for the 2020-21 school year is abbreviated to only include the spring semester.

The Florida Sport Fish Restoration R3 Fishing Grant will award up to 30 high school fishing clubs or teams $500 to assist with club expenses, the purchase of fishing licenses or gear for participants. Participating clubs and teams will receive an updated educational curriculum comprised of lessons and activities on fisheries conservation and resource management, plus a chance to win prizes by completing the Pure Fishing Conservation Project.

The grant program is open to new or existing freshwater or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private and charter high schools throughout Florida. To be considered for the grant, high school fishing clubs or teams must have a minimum of five members and be represented by a school faculty member or parent who will follow the provided instructor’s manual.

The application can be downloaded online at by scrolling down to “Florida’s R3 Fishing Grant Program.” The deadline for submitting applications is Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. ET. Submit applications to R3Fishing@MyFWC.com or mail to FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, Attn: High School Fishing Grant, 620 S. Meridian St., Tallahassee, FL 32399.

The 2019-20 High School Fishing Program is supported by partners such as Pure Fishing, Berkley, and Abu Garcia. Contact Brandon Stys at Brandon.Stys@MyFWC.com or 850-274-2606 for more information.