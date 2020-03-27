Apple teams up with White House on COVID-19 app

Trusted medical information is crucial for Americans in our fight against the Coronavirus. Now, it’ll be easier than ever to find.

Apple Inc., together with the White House, the CDC, and FEMA, has launched a COVID-19 screening tool. The app guides users through questions about symptoms and exposure, using CDC recommendations to help determine what steps people should take, including whether to seek testing.

The CDC will update guidance regularly to make sure the app’s screening criteria stays timely. In addition, the CDC will make the underlying recommendations and algorithms “open source,” allowing others in the private sector to build innovative tools using them.

Apple releases new COVID-19 app and website based on CDC guidance