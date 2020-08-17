Apalachicola woman arrested on drug charges

An Apalachicola woman was arrested on August 14th after a call came into the Washington County Communications Center in reference to a suspicious person.

Just after 11 a.m., a deputy responded to a call at 1136 Overpass Rd. in Chipley to find, 36-year-old, Deborah Vallery Mears, walking on complainant’s property. Mears stated she was trying to contact a friend to assist her in returning to her home.

A check of Mears information revealed an active warrant out of Liberty County. Mears was then taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was charged with possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.