September 29 Marks Annual World Heart Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The World Heart Federation is promoting their annual World Heart Day which raises awareness for cardiovascular health and highlights ways to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease causes approximately one in four deaths and is the leading cause of death in both the United States and Florida. About half of all Americans are at risk for heart disease due to high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

“Today we celebrate World Heart Day and encourage Floridians to make their heart health a priority,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “As the number one cause of death, cardiovascular disease affects numerous Florida families. Let us all do our part to prevent cardiovascular disease for us and our loved ones.”

“World Heart Day serves as a reminder that heart health is important for everyone,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. “Every person can lower their risk of preventable cardiovascular disease by seeing a health care provider for screenings, practicing healthy behaviors daily, exercising and getting 7-9 hours of sleep.”

You can lower your heart health risk by making healthy lifestyle choices. The Department encourages you to make a promise to eat healthy, exercise, and to say no to smoking and help your loved ones stop smoking.

Visit www.worldheartday.org to find out how you can participate in this year’s World Heart Day, as well as www.floridahealth.gov/stroke and www.flhealth.gov/heart to learn more about strokes and heart disease.