Angerbrandt obit

James L. Angerbrandt, age 64 of Graceville, Florida passed from this life on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

James was born on November 16, 1956 at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida to Neil Angerbrandt and Joan Corbit Angerbrandt. James was a lifelong resident of the panhandle; he worked in the construction industry and was a church member at People of Praise Worship Center in Graceville.

He was preceded in death by his parents Neil and Joan Angerbrandt; sister: Marty Angerbrandt.

He is survived by his sons: James Angerbrandt (Jamie) of Marianna, Florida, Dennis Angerbrandt (Samantha) of Graceville, Florida; brothers: Kenny Angerbrandt, Joey Angerbrandt, and Nick Angerbrandt, all residents of Graceville, Florida; grandchildren: Blake Angerbrandt, Brandon Angerbrandt, Blair Angerbrandt, Justin Mayo, Desirae Angerbrandt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at James and Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville, Florida with Pastor Craig Davis officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.