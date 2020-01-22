Andrus obit

Jeffrey Marks Andrus, age 57, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on January 12, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 7, 1962 to Dean Andrus and the late Winnell Sara (Tatum) Andrus in Atlanta, GA.

He has been a resident of the Chipley area since 2016.

Along with his mother he is preceded in death by his brother, Dean Andrus Jr.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Jasmen Andrus of Chipley, FL, son, Jesse J. Andrus of Chipley, FL, sister, Deana L. Naungayan of Panama City, FL, sister, Kim Andrus of Marianna, FL, special niece, Katina Dulaney of Lake Lure, NC.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.