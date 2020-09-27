Andrews obit

Mrs. Gala Joyce Andrews, age 57, of Bonifay, FL, passed from this world on September 26, 2020.

She was born August 22, 1963 in Bonifay to the late James Robert Oldham and Dorothy Caroline Curry Oldham.

In addition to her parents, Gala was preceded in death by one son, Zachary Andrews.

Gala is survived by her husband, Bruce Andrews of Bonifay, FL; two sons, James Givens and Jacob Andrews both of Bonifay, FL; one step-daughter, Michelle Pegg of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Wesley Givens, James Givens, Harmony Andrews, and Bryson Andrews; one brother, James Oldham; two sisters, Deborah Lowtharp and Rebecca McCullough; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorialization will be cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.