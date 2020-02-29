Anderson addresses Environmental Science students

Dr. Loran Anderson, Professor Emeritus of Biological Science and former Curator of the Godfrey Herbarium, Florida State University synthesized his over 60 years of studying botany and identifying plants for Chipola environmental science students during a recent 70-minute lecture. Big ideas included: the biodiversity of the panhandle as one of the few areas in the world known for its species richness; applications of how all life is interrelated; and anatomical plant diversity within and between species. He advised students on careers for botanists which include: teacher work in state or federal government agencies, forensics, identification of plants for environmental impacts, but especially for educated citizenry in better management of the earth.