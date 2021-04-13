Arlington, VA – Linda McMahon, Larry Kudlow, and Brooke Rollins, along with other key Trump Administration leaders and officials, today announced the launch of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a 501(c)(3) organization formed to accelerate the transformative, positive changes in American life driven by America First policies. AFPI will provide sound research and carefully crafted policy recommendations to advance the America First agenda.

“The men and women of the America First Policy Institute came to Washington, D.C. because they believed in the America First agenda of draining the swamp, making America great again, and returning power to the people,” said Linda McMahon, Chair of AFPI’s Board of Directors. “Our job is not yet done. We will not stop working until the government truly serves the people first.”

“The Trump Administration’s policy agenda created the greatest economy of our lifetimes,” said AFPI President and CEO Brooke Rollins. “Our movement will build upon the successes of the last four years, and shape the future of America for generations to come. We’re going to innovate and advocate for policies to put the American people first. This means securing our Nation’s border, reviving American industry, reasserting American primacy, and most of all, restoring American optimism.”

Linda McMahon, President Donald J. Trump’s former Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) and one of America’s top entrepreneurs will serve as the America First Policy Institute’s Chair.

Larry Kudlow, former Director of the National Economic Policy Council at the White House, serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and Chairman of AFPI’s Center for American Prosperity.

Brooke Rollins, former Director of the Domestic Policy Council at the White House, serves as Chief Executive Officer and President of AFPI. Brooke Rollins was instrumental in developing and executing President Trump’s agenda that dramatically improved the nation’s economy, lowered drug prices, strengthened America’s borders, and brought generational reform to the country’s criminal justice system.

AFPI is pursuing an aggressive, broad-ranging agenda that is focused on policy that puts America First. This agenda can be broken down into five pillars, and the work will be divided by a total of 20 policy centers led by 40 of the most qualified servant leaders from the Trump Administration and the conservative movement.