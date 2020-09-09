Altha woman arrested on drug charges

Following a report of reckless driving, an officer with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop on September 3 on a black Dodge truck traveling south on Highway 77. The officer observed the driver of the truck make several abrupt vehicular movements along with other traffic violations, before coming to a stop on the side of the road.

Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Dinah C. Haisten, age 57, of Altha. During the stop a narcotics detection K-9 was deployed and gave an alert. A search of the vehicle was conducted, as well as a search of Haisten’s person where it was discovered that she possessed a baggie containing methamphetamine.

Haisten was arrested and transported to the Washington County jail where she was booked on the charge of Drug Possession (Methamphetamine).