Allen obit

Larry Dean Allen, 75, of Gordon, AL went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2021.

Mr. Allen was born December 28, 1945, in Port St. Joe, FL to Noah Dean Allen and Alma Allen. He was a graduate of Port St. Joe High School and was a dedicated employee at Georgia Pacific for 33 1/2 years before his retirement. He also retired from the Army National Guard with 22 1/2 years of service. He served as a Reserve Deputy with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 25 years.

He loved his family, enjoyed spending time with them, traveling, camping, and was always “on the go.” Mr. Allen was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bascom.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ima Jean White.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Shirley Watford Allen, two sons, Tracy Dean Allen (Mary Joyce), and Jerry Allen (Millissa), five grandchildren, Shelley Allen Hoffman (Ryan), Austin Dean Allen, Macy Allen, Jordyn Allen, and Jerra Allen, two great-grandchildren, Sophia Hoffman and Ashleigh Hoffman, sisters, Sue Ann Kennington (Buddy) and Clara Landry (Trey); brother, Bruce Allen (Gwen), as well as special family Marie Richards (Mark) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Monday, March 15, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bascom with Revs. James Newell and Steven Welch officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.