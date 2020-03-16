All Florida driver licenses expiring in the next 30 days extended

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes has issued an Emergency Order extending all Florida driver licenses and identification cards that will expire in the next 30 days. All Florida driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and identification cards set to expire in the next 30 days will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date.

The Executive Order, accessible here, authorizes the following:

Extends the effective period of all driver licenses and identification cards that will expire between March 16, 2020, and April 15, 2020, for 30 days.

Waives the delinquent renewal fees during the extension period for these driver licenses and identification cards.

Florida law enforcement agencies have received notification of these extensions.