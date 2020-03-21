All county offices closed to public

Beginning on Monday, March 23, all county offices will be closed to public access due to COVID-19 concerns. County business can still be conducted via the county website at www.washingtonfl.com or via phone at (850) 638-6200.

“Department specific information will be released shortly. Thank you for your patience during this difficult time. We are here to serve our citizens and will work diligently to make sure all services run as smoothly as possible during this transition.” … Washington County Board of County Commissioners