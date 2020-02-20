Alabama man charged with possession of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A Geneva, Alabama man was arrested Friday, February 14, after a deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office encountered him during a routine patrol of Boat Ramp at Hwy 2.

The deputy observed 47-year-old Daniel D. Stalnaker sitting in a parked vehicle which had an expired license plate. During the course of the interaction, the deputy performed a search of the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of two used syringes and two small baggies containing methamphetamine.

Stalnaker was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.