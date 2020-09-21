Alabama man arrested following pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY – A Mobile, Alabama man was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday, September 19, after leading local law enforcement on a brief pursuit.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop shortly before 1 a.m. on Highway 90 in the area of the Choctawhatchee River Bridge. The driver, later identified as 40-year-old William S. Anderson, disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and continued traveling east into Caryville.

Another deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on Highway 90 in the area of Boswell Road, resulting in Anderson pulling over in the area of Forestry Drive before unsuccessfully attempting to re-enter Highway 90 due to the vehicle’s flat tires.

Anderson was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody on a charge of fleeing and eluding.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank Bonifay Police Department for their assistance in this incident.