Adkins obit

Mr. Phillip Dale “PD” Adkins, 81, of Alford, FL, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Phillip was born July 15, 1939 in Pikeville, KY, to the late Andy Adkins Sr. and Pearl Hamilton. He spent most of his life as a union iron worker and was an instructor for new apprentices. Phillip loved spending time on the family farm, taking care of his cows, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Adkins; two sisters, Kay Adkins and Nathalie Leach.

Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Doris Adkins; children, Phillip Dale Adkins, Jr. and wife, Sheila of Dothan, AL, Janet Adkins of Roanoke, VA, Cyndi Talbott and husband, Bill of Loxahatchee, FL, Jeremy Adkins and wife, Michelle of Columbus, GA; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Michael Stickney and wife, Dawn of Virgina; and sister, Margie Putnam of Michigan.

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.