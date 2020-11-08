Adkins obit

Jimmy Frank Adkins , 67, of Bascom died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence.

Jimmy was born in Donalsonville, GA, April 24, 1953. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County, he served in the US Army from 1973 to 1976. Jimmy was retired after 30 years of service, from the Florida Dept. of Corrections as a Lieutenant. He loved to hunt and fish and he loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Sarah Adkins; and a brother, Bill Adkins.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Helen Warren Adkins of Bascom; son, Cody Adkins; grandsons, Conner Adkins and Grayson Adkins all of Texas; sisters, Mary and Robert Anderson & family, Ruth Adkins & family; brothers, Mike Adkins & family, Robert Adkins & family; three special brothers-in-law, Robert Anderson, James Warren & John Warren; special sister-in-law, Helen G. Adkins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 AM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Bascom First Baptist Church with Revs. Steven Welch & Steve Welch officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Grove Cemetery in Bascom with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Monday from 5-7 at Bascom First Baptist.